Reading and Leeds Festival 2022: How to get tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival and line-up revealed
Pre-sale tickets have already launched, with general tickets going on sale soon, but how can you get your hands on one?
Tickets for the Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 gol sale at 9am on Friday December 10, with the festivals planned to take place in summer 2022, from August 26-28.
The line-up was announced today and features six headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me the Horizon and Megan Thee Stallion.
The festivals will be taking place on the same weekend, with acts playing on alternate days.
Leeds Festival takes place at Bramham Park near Wetherby and Reading Festival is based at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue.
When do Reading and Leeds Festival tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
When do pre-sale tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
There are two presale options available including one for Barclaycard holders which offers 10% off the ticket price and Three rewards which doesn't offer a discount, but gives people early access.
Who is in the Reading & Leeds Festival line-up?
The line-up for the Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 has been revealed with stars including Dave, Artic Monkeys, Rage Against the Machine, Halsey and Bastille all confirmed to play.
The full line-up confirmed so far is:
Arctic Monkeys
Arrdee
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Circa Waves
Chloe Moriondo
Dave
Denzel Curry
Fever 333
Fontaines D.C.
Glass Animals
Griff
Halsey
Hybrid Minds
Jack Harlow
Joy Crookes
Jxdn
Kid Brunswick
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Madison Beer
Måneskin
Pale Waves
Pink Pantheress
Polo G
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Tai Verdes
Wallows
Wilkinson
Wolf Alice
