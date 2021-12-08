Tickets for the Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 gol sale at 9am on Friday December 10, with the festivals planned to take place in summer 2022, from August 26-28.

The line-up was announced today and features six headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me the Horizon and Megan Thee Stallion.

The festivals will be taking place on the same weekend, with acts playing on alternate days.

Leeds Festival takes place at Bramham Park near Wetherby and Reading Festival is based at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue.

When do Reading and Leeds Festival tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

The Artic Monkeys have been confirmed as a headliner for the Reading and Leeds Festival 2022.

When do pre-sale tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

There are two presale options available including one for Barclaycard holders which offers 10% off the ticket price and Three rewards which doesn't offer a discount, but gives people early access.

Who is in the Reading & Leeds Festival line-up?

The line-up for the Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 has been revealed with stars including Dave, Artic Monkeys, Rage Against the Machine, Halsey and Bastille all confirmed to play.

The full line-up confirmed so far is:

Arctic Monkeys

Arrdee

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Circa Waves

Chloe Moriondo

Dave

Denzel Curry

Fever 333

Fontaines D.C.

Glass Animals

Griff

Halsey

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Joy Crookes

Jxdn

Kid Brunswick

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Madison Beer

Måneskin

Pale Waves

Pink Pantheress

Polo G

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Tai Verdes

Wallows

Wilkinson

Wolf Alice