What to watch on Netflix March 2022: Here are the best new TV shows and movies added to Netflix.

It may only be the third month of 2022, but there have already been plenty of bingeable shows doing the rounds on Netflix.

With so many new shows and films to choose from, we've put together our favourite list of the best TV shows and films airing this month.

Best TV Series to watch on Netflix in March 2022

Pieces of Her, March 4

This suspenseful thriller, Pieces of Her covers a woman piecing together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in her small town.

Starring Emmy winner Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, this series is based on the best selling novel from Karin Slaughter.

Last One Standing, March 8

This thrilling Netflix drama follows comedians tackle unscripted scenes.

If their jokes fall flat they're off the show, just who will make it?

Riverdale - March 20

Riverdale is returning for the second half of season 6.

There are rumours this may be the final instalment of the teen drama, so you can look forward to getting the answers to the Riverdale mystery.

Bridgerton - March 25

Bridgerton returns for its highly anticipated second season, without Rege-Jean Page.

We once again catch up where we left off with the siblings of the Bridgerton family as they look for love in London's high society.

Best Films to watch on Netflix, March 2022

Her - March 1

From 2013, this futuristic film follows Theodore, played by Joaquin Phoenix as he falls in love with his computer operating system.

Spiderman 2 - March 1

From 2004, Tobey Maguire's Spiderman 2 completes his trilogy, as it joins his other two Spiderman films on Netflix UK.

Dunkirk - March 12

From 2017, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk won 3 Oscars for depicting the real-life evacuation of soldiers from Dunkirk during World War Two.

Windfall - March 18

This Netflix follows the story of a man who breaks into a tech billionaires empty home.

Windfall has a knockout cast, starring Oscar nominated Jesse Plemons from Breaking Bad, Lily Collins and Jason Segel.

Blade Runner 2049 - March 26

Another hit from 2017, Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas, in this action packed sequel.