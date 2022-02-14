Viewers have been left asking where Holly and Phil are this morning after tuning into the popular daytime show only to see the presenters were not there.

This Morning airs on ITV1 from 10 to 12:30, with Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield leading the reins.

Viewers were met with Alison Hammond partnered up with Dermot O'Leary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's why Holly and Phil are missing from This Morning.

Where are Holly and Phil today?

Last week Holly and Phil announced they would be taking a break from This Morning for half-term, even though Holly has only just returned from her time off.

The pair had not presenting together since January 17, after Holly took two and half weeks off to work on an upcoming reality show. and Phil taking time off to recover from contracting Covid-19.

Where are Holly and Phil? Here's why Holly and Phil are not on ITV This Morning and their absence explained.

They were reunited on February 3, with Holly telling Phil, "I missed you," upon his return, but on February 9, informed fans they would be taking more time off from This Morning.

Why is Holly and Phil not on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield are taking a week off for school half-term, it is expected they will be back on the sofa on Monday, February 21.

Who is stepping in for Holly and Phill?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will be covering for Holly and Phil this week whilst they take a week off for half-term.