There are plenty of events to choose from across Northern Ireland this February half-term to keep your little ones entertained.

We've put together some of our favourite things taking place in Northern Ireland next week from Slime making workshops to Northern Ireland's Puddle Jumping Championship.

CS Lewis Square, Belfast

Explore the magic of Narnia at CS Lewis Square in East Belfast.

The square features seven sculptures from ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’, including Aslan, Mr Tumnus and the Beavers.

Learn more about CS Lewis Square here.

NI Science Festival, Various locations

The Northern Ireland Science Festival will be running until February 27.

With 120 events across Northern Ireland, there is something for everyone, no matter what their interests.

Find out more about the NI Science Festival on their website here.

Mid-term Irish FA Tours, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park

Discover the story of football in Northern Ireland on this unique tour at Windsor Park.

Give your little ones an insight into the history of football, stretching back to the 1880s.

This tour is running from February 14-18, you can find out more on their website here.

Slime Workshops, 2 Royal Avenue

The ideal messy activity, that you won't have to clean up.

The Slime Workshops will be running from February 17-19, with each workshop teaching your child how to make safe, non-toxic slime.

Find out more on their website here.

Northern Ireland Puddle Jumping Championship, Castle Espie Wildfowl & Wetlands Centre

Get your wellies on and get ready to jump around at the Northern Ireland Puddle Jumping Championship at Castle Espie.

Taking place from February 18-20, there's lots of fun activities scheduled from welly wanging to a mini assault course.

Find out more on their website here.

We Are Vertigo, Castlereagh

Home to the world’s largest Inflata-Park, indoor ski slopes and an alpine themed adventure centre, We Are Vertigo is the ideal day out for all the family.

What's more, it even has a spa for adults to relax and unwind.

Booking is recommended, you can find out how to book tickets here.

Ark Open Farm, Newtownards

With Spring in the air, there's no better place for a day out than the farm.

Your little ones can get up close and personal with farm animals, including lambs and chicks, explore the farm on the Bumble Bee Quad Train and have a go at the Kangaroo Jumper.

You can find out more and book tickets here.

Exploris Aquarium, Portaferry

Learn about Northern Ireland's diverse marine life at Exploris Aquarium.

Check out the grey seal rehabilitation work and enjoy the playful antics of the resident otters.

You can find out how to book tickets and more here.

Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn

Arguably one of the best swimming pools in Northern Ireland, Lagan Valley's Aqualand has everything you need to keep them busy.

From the lazy river, to the sunken pirate ship, complete with water cannons and mast and Ireland’s longest water slide, this one has something for all the family.

It's recommened to book tickets in advance as slots fill up fast, you can book on their website here.

Pickie Fun Park, Bangor

A firm favourite for family fun, Pickie Fun Park in Bangor features an 18-hole mini-golf course, pedal swans, Pickie Puffer train and children’s play area.

You can find out more and book tickets on their website here.

Whitehead Railway Museum, Whitehead

Explore how we used to travel at Whitehead Railway Museum.

The museum has historic carriages your little ones can explore and a children's play area, complete with fancy dress to transport them back in time.

Find out more about Whitehead Railway Museum on their website here.

Prison Island, Belfast

Inspired by the 'Crystal Maze', Prison Island Belfast is the ultimate challenge.

A great day out for older children, you must work your way through a mix of physical, tactical and skill-based games to break free.

Find out more about Prison Island here.