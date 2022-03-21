Where can I watch Top Boy? Can you watch Top Boy without watching Summerhouse and how to stream new Top Boy?

The first season of Top Boy aired on Channel 4 back in 2011, and more than a decade later, it's fourth season is now available on Netflix.

The show was cancelled in 2013, only to be snapped up by Netflix in 2019 and since has gone from strength to strength.

Here's everything you need to know about Top Boy and Top Boy Summerhouse.

What is Top Boy about?

Top Boy, is set in east London’s housing estates, and follows the realities of drug gangs and crime.

Netflix synopsis describes the plot as,

'Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty streets of London, but their pursuit of money and power is threatened by a young and ruthless hustler.'

Where can I watch Top Boy?

You can watch Top Boy, season 1-4 on Netflix.

However, Netflix has rebranded the first two seasons from Channel 4 as Top Boy: Summerhouse.

The streaming service released season four of the series on March 18, 2022.

Can you watch Top Boy without watching Top Boy: Summerhouse?

In many ways, the Netflix seasons are a new show, with a new cast and storyline.

But it's recommended that you watch Top Boy: Summerhouse first, before watching Netflix's Top Boy.

Why was Top Boy cancelled?

Top Boy was originally shown on Channel 4, with the first series launching in 2011.

It was cancelled by Channel 4 in 2013 after two seasons, and as of yet no official reason has been given.

In 2019, Top Boy was revived by Netflix and so far the streaming service has created two seasons of the show.

Can I still watch Top Boy on All4?

Top Boy is not available on Channel 4, or its streaming service All4.