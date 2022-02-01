Viewers were met with the absence of another This Morning presenter today, but this time it was Phillip Schofield.

The popular morning show airs on ITV1 from 10am to 12:30, Monday to Friday, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leading the reins.

However, This Morning viewers were met with Alison Hammond partnered up with Rochelle Humes - who is filling in for Holly Willoughby.

Here's why Phillip Schofield was missing from this morning's show.

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning?

The presenter revealed last night on social media that he tested positive for coronavirus, sharing a picture of his positive lateral flow on Instagram.

He reassured fans that his symptoms involved, "Currently just a slightly sore throat ".

Phillip's absence was addressed on This Morning, with him joining the sofa via videocall from his home.

Thankfully, Rochelle Humes, who he co-presented the show with yesterday has tested negative.

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Alison Hammond, who is a regular presenter on This Morning will be stepping in for Phillip while he self-isolates.

She will be joined by Rochelle Humes who is currently covering for Holly Willoughby.

When will Phillip Schofield be back?

Current self-isolating guidelines mean that Phillip will have to self-isolate for at least five days, meaning he will not be back on This Morning this week.

It is hoped he will be well enough to present Dancing on Ice on Sunday, with Holly Willoughby.