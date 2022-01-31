Viewers who tuned into This Morning today had expected to see Holly Willoughby back leading the reins with Phillip Schofield and where surprised to see the presenter hasn't returned.

The TV presenter has already been away for two weeks and has been replaced on This Morning by Rochelle Humes.

However, with Holly appearing on Dancing on Ice last night, fans tuned into This Morning today, expecting to see Holly.

When is Holly back on This Morning? Here's why Holly Willoughby is not back yet and her absence explained.

When is Holly back on This Morning?

It was expected that Holly would only be off for two weeks, but it seems like the popular morning presenter may be off for longer.

There was no mention of when she would return on today's show.

There is speculation that she will now return next week, with The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes covering for her, whilst she's gone.

Has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

Holly has not left This Morning and is instead taking time off to work on an upcoming reality show.

She is expected to return to the popular daytime show in the coming weeks.

Why is Holly not on This Morning?

Holly is not on This Morning today because the presenter is off, whilst she films her new reality show.

The news was announced last Monday by Phillip Schofield on This Morning who said, "Rochelle is keeping Holly's seat warm while she is off filming her new show with The Iceman."

The new show called Superstar Survival. is set to air on BBC and will see Holly host along with comedian Lee Mack and extreme athlete Wim 'The Iceman' Hoff.

Superstar Survival will see a group of celebrities embark on an "epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other".

At the time of the show's announcement, Holly said, "I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show."