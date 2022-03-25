Who won The Apprentice 2022? Lord Sugar's new business partner revealed - and where can I get cookie cups?

The winner of The Apprentice 2022 was crowned last night.

Harpreet Kaur and her sweet treat dessert business went up against Kathryn Burn and her family pyjama idea.

Here's who came out on top and everything you need to know about the winner.

Who won The Apprentice last night?

The winner of The Apprentice 2022 is Harpreet Kaur.

The budding entrepreneur beat Kathryn Burn in the final, which saw her pitch her business idea, with the help of her former fired rivals.

Kaur, who is the 17th winner of The Apprentice, will now receive a £250,000 investment in her bakery business and enter a business partnership with Lord Sugar.

Reflecting on her win, Kaur said to PA news agency,

“I absolutely loved that it was an all female final because I love empowering women, I hope that I can inspire many women that you need to follow your dreams, go and smash your goals, go and get them."

What was her business idea?

Harpreet's business idea was based on her already established dessert business, that she runs with her older sister Gurvinder.

Based in West Yorkshire, Oh So Yum, has two store locations in Leeds and Huddersfield and plans to expand into an online delivery and subscription service and open additional premises.

Lord Sugar did have some hesitation as Kaur's sister owns 50% of the business, but Kaur was able to prove to him that there was still room in the market for another dessert franchise.

Where can you get Oh So Yum cookie cups?

Harpreet's business Oh So Yum, is up and running online.

You are able to order sweet treats like her famous cookie cups, cookie pies, brownies and donuts.

You can also sign up to a subscription service, so you always know you'll have some treats on the way.

Find out more on Oh So Yum's website here.