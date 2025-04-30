Gathering Stitches Festival celebrates creative and sustainable crafts at WWT Castle Espie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gathering Stitches, a two-day festival of yarn, textiles and sustainable fashion which brings together local and small businesses showcasing textile artists and craft supplies, supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council, will take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May at WWT Castle Espie Comber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the two days festival-goers can enjoy a marketplace of vendors with high quality unique goods, craft workshops including brioche knitting, flower pounding (Tataki-zome), embroidery and weaving, as well as a panel discussion on Saturday 17th May highlighting how creativity, community, and conscious choices can shape a better future. Each day between 10am – 11am, is designated as a sensory friendly time for festival-goers who require a calmer, less crowded environment.

Entry to Gathering Stitches includes standard admission to WWT Castle Espie, allowing festival-goers to enjoy both the immersive natural beauty of the wetlands and the vibrant creativity of the event in one visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gathering Stitches organised by Ards based social enterprise Inspiring Yarns, was formed through a shared passion for yarn. As well as supporting small independent businesses, all proceeds from their events go directly to support their work to improve mental health and social isolation. The festival marks an ongoing collaboration with WWT Castle Espie, helping to connect people with community and nature with a focus on supporting mental health and well-being.

Announcing Gathering Stitches at WWT Castle Espie were, from left, Åsa McDowell Inspiring Yarns, Claire Conway WWT Castle Espie and Debbie McCann Wee Yarn Designs.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “Ards and North Down Borough Council is pleased to support the inaugural Gathering Stitches festival. Held within the beautiful grounds of WWT Castle Espie, this tranquil location provides the perfect backdrop for a festival that will showcase local textile businesses and local people with a focus on sustainable practices. I am sure it will be a fabulous event with something for everyone to enjoy.”

Claire Anketell organiser of Gathering Stitches, from Inspiring Yarns, said: “We are so grateful for the support from Ards and North Down Borough Council, and very excited for the opportunity to host our first Gathering Stiches festival. It’s been something we’ve planned for some time, being able to support and showcase people working in textiles is something we’re very passionate about.

"Also, with our ongoing collaborative work with WWT Castle Espie, we are delighted we can showcase such an amazing place which highlights the beauty of the area, and the importance of wetlands and wildlife – especially for mental health and well-being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Manager at WWT Castle Espie, Paul Stewart added: “We're thrilled to be working with Inspiring Yarns to bring the Gathering Stitches two-day festival to WWT Castle Espie. This event speaks to the heart of what we do — connecting people with nature in meaningful ways. Whether you’re passionate about sustainable living, love supporting local makers, or simply looking for a weekend of inspiration in a beautiful setting, Gathering Stitches Festival promises something for everyone.”