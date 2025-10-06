Heritage Works: One-Day Symposium in Armagh

Are you passionate about heritage? Are you involved in a heritage project in Northern Ireland? Join us in Armagh next month for a special one-day event that showcases the strength of collaboration in heritage-led regeneration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Heritage Works symposium will explore the transformative role of heritage, culture, and placemaking in revitalising Northern Ireland’s historic townscapes. As towns and villages face social, economic, and environmental challenges, there is growing recognition that their unique historic character and cultural assets are central to sustainable renewal.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have led three successful Townscape Heritage Schemes funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund – in Richhill, Armagh City and Lurgan. In 2023, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough were selected by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to be the first ‘Heritage Place’ in Northern Ireland and are currently developing a Heritage Strategy for the Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Cragg, Business Development Manager at the Heritage Network, said:

Heritage Network event will be held in Armagh

“We are delighted to partner with ABC Council to deliver this event, bringing together councils, community groups, and professionals across the sector. Collaboration is essential to drive heritage-led regeneration for the benefit of our communities. This event will provide a space for meaningful conversations, inspire new ideas, and foster lasting partnerships”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Heritage Network to our borough for an insightful townscape regeneration event. It’s a privilege to showcase the remarkable progress of the Armagh Townscape Heritage Scheme — this project has not only restored historic buildings but also brought communities together through educational programmes and cultural activities that celebrate our rich heritage. As the first designated ‘Heritage Place’ in Northern Ireland, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough is proud to lead the way in heritage-led regeneration. I encourage everyone who shares this vision to join us in building lasting partnerships and inspiring meaningful change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martina Byrne, Development Officer for Northern Ireland, added:

“This is our first in-person event in Northern Ireland since expanding our team earlier this year. We’re excited to meet in Armagh as the Council have delivered three very successful Townscape Heritage Schemes and are in the process of developing a borough wide Heritage Strategy. We are grateful for the financial support from ABC Council to make this event possible.”

Symposium Highlights

The event will be held at the Marketplace Theatre, featuring an opening address from Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray, and Alan Clarke, Chair of the NI Committee, Heritage Network. Presentations will follow from the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, ABC Council and Monaghan County Council. A panel discussion will focus on building partnerships and the role of town and city centers in addressing social needs through heritage-led regeneration.

After lunch, attendees will have a chance to speak with Margaret Henry, Head of Engagement NI with The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Armagh City Townscape Heritage Team on a walking tour, showcasing capital works on eleven properties in Upper English, Scotch Street, and Barrack Street. The tour will conclude with coffee and a visit to the Armagh County Club.

Event Details & Registration

Date: Tuesday 14th October 2025

Venue: Marketplace Theatre, Armagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 930am arrival coffee, 10am start to 2pm (including lunch). Then 2pm-4pm optional city tours and farewell coffee in Armagh County Club.

About Heritage Places and Heritage Network

Heritage Places is a 10-year commitment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the protection, enhancement, and celebration of heritage, while exploring the vital link between heritage and placemaking. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is the first location in Northern Ireland to be chosen for this initiative.

The Heritage Network is the UK’s umbrella organisation for not-for-profits rescuing, restoring, and managing historic buildings and places. With nearly 1,000 members, the Network connects people to share experiences, learn from each other, and provide mutual support through conferences, site visits, meetings, webinars, and an online community.

To book your free place, please contact:

Martina Byrne, Development Officer NI, Heritage Network