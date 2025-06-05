Inspire Colour Run set to bring a burst of colour to support mental health services

Inspire has announced the launch of its flagship fundraising event for 2025, the Inspire ‘Colour Run’ sponsored by eir evo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday 15 June 2025 at Stormont Estate in Belfast, the event promises a fun day out for participants of all ages and abilities, and their supporters and cheerleaders.

Now in its fourth year, the Inspire Colour Run has grown into a popular, family-friendly event promoting wellbeing and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event offers participants the opportunity to walk, jog, or run either one lap (2.5k) or two laps (5k) around the scenic grounds of Stormont Estate. While the event is non-competitive, the 5k route will be measured for those who wish to time themselves.

Inspire Colour Run

The Colour Run is designed to bring people together, whether as individuals, families, or corporate teams. All funds raised from the event will directly support Inspire’s vital services, including mental health, addiction, and intellectual disability support across Northern Ireland.

By taking part in the Colour Run, participants will be helping to ensure that these essential services can continue to reach those in need.

Clair Gheel Sales and Marketing Director, eir evo, said: “We are thrilled to be involved in this year’s Inspire Colour Run. Inspire’s work across Northern Ireland is remarkable and life-changing, and we are really proud to support this fun event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opportunity to run outdoors in the beautiful setting of Stormont Estate, surrounded by clouds of rainbow colours, promises to be a joyful experience for everyone taking part. We hope lots of people will get involved and help support the amazing work of this charity.”

Inspire Colour Run

Attendees are encouraged to stay after the run to enjoy picnics and refreshments from on-site food trucks, with seating available throughout the grounds.

Kerry Anthony MBE, CEO of Inspire, said: “Our flagship fundraising event of the year offers a range of options for everyone to get involved, whether that means taking part in a shorter or longer route or moving at a slower or faster pace.

“It’s really all about the chance to completely “personalise” a clean white t-shirt with the fabulous colour-run washable paint – it’s such great fun for participants of every age! This is an unforgettable event in a spectacular setting with a chance to raise some vital funds for Inspire - and get messy in the process! Don’t miss it – get signed up!”