Mudfest fun at WWT Castle Espie celebrates the superpower of mud this half term
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New this year, Mudfest is nine days of mud-themed activities, guaranteed to entertain the whole family, as well as help visitors discover the superpower of mud across the Castle Espie landscape, which helps local wildlife to thrive
Kids of all ages can enjoy squelching, splashing and stomping through a series of marvellously muddy activities throughout the school holidays.
There’s lots of hands-on activities to help them get closer to wetlands coming up: Use pots and pans to mix up a treat in the Mud Kitchen, embrace the mess and throw mud at a target in a Mudslinging contest, test out how different shaped beaks help the wetland birds hunt for food in their muddy habitats with Brilliant Beaks, and get stuck in with Mud Art with local resident artist Tracey Johnston, who will be on hand to help sculpt a wetland animal using clay and foraged materials.
Families can also enjoy special Mudfest workshops (booking required): move, stretch and wriggle like a mini-beast with Mini Beast Yoga, be creative with mud and design your own Mud Painting, or mix it up with natural materials and seeds that will turn a grassy patch into a wildflower paradise by making a Seed Bomb.
Discover the power of mud at Castle Espie’s wetlands on a ‘Mud Matters’ tour with one of the team (booking required). Learn about the site’s fascinating history and discover more about the rich variety of habitats on the reserve and Strangford Lough, which is an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).
Hear facts such as the carbon-storing power of the coastal mud at Strangford Lough, the importance of the mudflats to local wildlife and the pulling power of the mud for the famous migratory light-bellied Brent geese who feed on the eelgrass that grows there.
Paul Stewart, Centre Manager at WWT Castle Espie, said: “No-one does mud quite like us! It’s the stuff our super-powered wetlands are made of, and it offers so much fun.
"Whether you fancy mixing it up, building with it, painting with it or jumping in it, as well as hear about its importance to the Strangford Lough landscape and wildlife - there’s a great adventure to be had at WWT Castle Espie this February that you won’t want to miss!”
For all details on Mudfest 2025 activities at WWT Castle Espie, booking for workshops and tickets visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/castle-espie. Visitors booking online can also take advantage of a 10% discount.