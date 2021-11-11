A musical delight from Belfast Operatic

The local theatre company are putting the final touches to their production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ which will take to the stage in the newly refurbished Grand Opera House from November 16-20.

The musical is proving to be a popular start to the festive season, with tickets selling fast, especially for the weekend shows. However theatre fans can still catch the show during the week.

A 60-strong group have been navigating the challenges of rehearsing during a pandemic to ensure that the show is ready before curtain-up on November 16.

Based on the Dickens’ classic, and with music by the legendary and much celebrated Disney composer Alan Menken, ‘A Christmas Carol’ tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly encounters, leading him to a new festive outlook just in time for Christmas day.

Director Wilfie Pyper MBE, Musical Director Adam Darcy, and Choreographer Timmy Bell are putting the company through their paces, bringing Scrooge’s Victorian London to life. The sparkling, energetic production will include use of projected visual scenery, designed by local BAFTA winning VFX studio BlackNorth, as used in the company’s last production of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Featuring the songs ‘Link by Link’, ‘Abundance and Charity’, and, of course, ‘God Bless us Everyone’, this festive family-friendly production will be the perfect pre-Christmas treat.

Colin Boyd, Chairman of Belfast Operatic Company, said: “The past 18 months have been hugely challenging for Belfast Operatic with trying to keep our membership together, when we couldn’t physically meet together. We are pleased to finally be able to move away from Zoom rehearsals and to bring live theatre back to the people of Northern Ireland. There is no better auditorium than the Frank Matcham, and we are delighted to be the first of the local theatre companies to return to the Grand Opera House stage. This production brings together everything you would want from the perfect family Christmas treat – the famous Scrooge story from miserliness to charity, alongside fantastic music, in the most beautiful setting.”