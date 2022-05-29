Belfast Ma takes to the road as new one woman play goes on tour

3rd June - Starting at Theatre at the Mill, Newtonabbey on June 3, the show will the be staged in the Ulster Hall Belfast on June 4, The Playhouse, Londonderry on June 11, The Ardhowen, Enniskillen on June 15, Market Place Theatre Armagh on June 16, Canal Court Hotel in Newry on June 17 and The RIverside Theatre in Coleraine on June 25,

The live theatre show will tell the story of a wee Belfast Street. The people, the secrets, the craic, the neighbours, the families, the husband and of course the bingo as seen from the eyes of wee Sarah ‘Sadie’ Devine.

Sitting on her front step, having a wee feg and vodka; Sadie chats away to her neighbours Patricia, Theresa, Wee Ian, Big fat Maureen and Dirty Gerty, finding out all the biz of the day.

The Belfast Ma promises to be a show not to be missed as Sadie prepares the street to win ‘The Best Wee Street In Belfast Competition’ judged by none other than our favourite weatherman the infamous Barry Worst.