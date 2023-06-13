Help them in their quest to discover the ultimate bubble while battling the natural enemies of soap bubbles including sharp objects and naughty children.

‘Paris Bubbles’ has a lively and exciting storyline which enthrals and captivates with exciting stunts, amazing magic and spectacular bubble displays. It’s full of surprises, audience participation and games with a splash of science suitable for children and adults of all ages with a sense of fun.

This is an event you will remember and talk about for years as these are not ordinary bubbles - they’re massive bubbles, fire bubbles, exploding bubbles, steam bubbles, colourful bubbles, micro bubbles, tennis bubbles, fairground bubbles, space bubbles, snow bubbles, snake bubbles and even TASTY bubbles!

Experience the best in soap bubble entertainment

Join Iain and Ray as they search for the ultimate bubble!

Tickets on sale now from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk