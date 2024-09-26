10 Northern Ireland restaurants and takeaways shortlisted for Britain’s top asian awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ten Northern Ireland restaurants and takeaways have been shortlisted for Britain’s top asian awards.
The finalist of the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 (ARTA) include five in Belfast as wells as restaurants in Carrickfergus, Banbridge, Lisburn, Newtownabbey and Bangor.
The restaurants that have been shortlisted for the Northern Ireland Restaurant of the Year at the prestigious food awards are:
1. Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge - Belfast
2. Little India Restaurant, Carrickfergus
3. The Welcome Restaurant, Belfast
4. India Gate, Belfast
5. Safari, Banbridge
6. Spice, Lisburn
7. Café Ariang, Belfast
8. Yaks, Bangor
9. Masala Masala, Newtownabbey
10. Good Fortune, Belfast
The winners will be announced at a red-carpet event being held on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster.
Hosted by Samantha Simmonds, BBC Journalist and Broadcaster, and Paul Martin, magician and member of the world-famous Magic Circle, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.
ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof.
Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner Chef Online, social media and food hygiene ratings, followed by a final judgement of an esteemed judging panel to crown each region’s Asian excellence. The process concludes at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening, where the ultimate winners will be announced and honoured with prestigious awards in various categories.
From the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year and National and Regional Chefs of the Year to National and Regional Takeaway of the Year and National Newcomer of The Year, ARTA will spotlight over 1,250 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by restaurant-goers and diners from all over the country.
For the past two years The Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge in Belfast has been crowned NI Restaurant Of The Year by an esteemed panel of ambassadors and judges.
Speaking about this year’s nomination Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge owner Naz Din, said, “Myself and the team are honoured to have been nominated for the third year for such a prestigious award in the Indian Cuisine Industry. Just to be recognised is an achievement.”
Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2024, Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times.
"They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.
“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.