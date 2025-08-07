'A rapidly rising success story': Government officials visit homegrown bagel brand as it opens new flagship shop and bakery
One of Northern Ireland’s best-known artisan bakers Bodega Bagels has experienced a ‘rise’ in success after receiving assistance from the Go Succeed business support service.
The business played host to a visit by representatives of the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which recently backed the service with a new £9.2 million funding commitment.
Bodega Bagels, which continues to grow in popularity, has just opened a third outlet at HALT at Weavers Cross, in the former Europa Buscentre, adding to its existing premises on Royal Avenue and at Banana Block in the east of the city.
Officials from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) visited the premises on a tour of Go Succeed success stories.
They were joined at Bodega Bagels by Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly, and Cathy Keenan, Programme Lead, Go Succeed.
New York inspired, Bodega Bagels hand-roll, boil and bank a range of bagels every day, alongside handmake backed cookies and other treats.
Steve Orr, Bodega Bagels, said: “Established less than four years ago, it has been an incredible journey so far for Bodega Bagels.
“Mentorship received through Go Succeed helped us to think more strategically about the direction we were taking the business, helping us to identify key areas for operational efficiency.
“As a result, we’ve been able to grow the catering side of the business and also to expand our retail offering and open our new flagship bagel shop and bakery in the city centre, at the top of Royal Avenue.
"This increase in capacity has also resulted in us being able to further expand and open a third location this month in the new Halt at Weavers Cross market in the old disused Europa bus station.”
The recent financial backing for Go Succeed from UKSPF was secured following the collaborative effort and support of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils who continue to deliver the service which first launched in November 2023.
Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris explained: "Bodega Bagels is a rapidly rising success story and it's brilliant to see just how popular its wares are proving to be.
"Helping businesses like this to grow and thrive is exactly what the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is for, and I look forward to hearing about its continued success."
Tracy Kelly, Lord Mayor, Belfast City Council, added: “Bodega Bagels is a brilliant example of the kind of home-grown business we want to see flourish in Belfast and beyond.
“The team at Go Succeed has played a crucial role in providing the right advice and mentorship at the right time. Supporting entrepreneurs like Steve to take bold steps forward. It’s a reminder of the power of collaboration between local councils and national funding bodies in strengthening our business ecosystem.”
The Go Succeed service supports entrepreneurs, start-ups, and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support, including extensive masterclasses, mentorship, peer networks, access to grant funding, and business planning at every stage of their growth journey.
Participants also have exclusive access to the Go Succeed Members Area, which provides business templates, bitesize tutorials, and more. They can also access a newly developed Business Benchmarking tool, designed to help them gain insights into similar businesses and reflect before seeking further advice and support.
