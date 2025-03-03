As part of this initiative, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker will be implementing the JAM Card for business training programme across its 15 branches in the region

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker leads the way in inclusivity by adopting JAM Card across all branches.

AbbeyAutoline has become the first insurance broker in Northern Ireland to adopt the JAM Card initiative, reinforcing its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive experience for all customers.

This interactive eLearning course will equip the broker’s 440 staff with the skills to recognise and address communication barriers and deliver tailored support to customers who may need additional assistance.

The JAM Card, developed by Social Enterprise, the NOW Group, is a tool for individuals with learning difficulties, disabilities, autism or invisible communication barriers to discreetly signal they need “Just A Minute” of patience and understanding when going about their daily lives.

The card, available as a physical card or app, is a simple but powerful tool for promoting accessibility and is used by over 180, 000 people worldwide, with over 3, 000 businesses registered as JAM Card Friendly across UK & Ireland.

AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker, has become the first insurance broker in Northern Ireland to adopt the JAM Card initiative. Pictured marking the announcement are Justin Hillen, director of Regulatory Affairs, Governance and Risk at Prestige Insurance Holdings, Louise Kirkpatrick, sales advisor at AbbeyAutoline and Nicola Tipping, business development manager of the NOW Group

Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “Joining the JAM Card initiative marks a proud milestone for AbbeyAutoline, demonstrating our commitment to inclusivity and exceptional customer care. At the heart of our business is the principle that every customer deserves to feel valued, respected, and supported.”

Justin Hillen, director of regulatory affairs, Governance and Risk at Prestige Insurance Holdings, explained: “By adopting the JAM Card, we are taking tangible steps to better serve individuals with invisible disabilities or communication barriers, reinforcing our belief that accessibility and understanding must shape every customer interaction.

"We look forward to the coming weeks and months where colleagues across all branches will undertake this training to create a more inclusive environment for both customers and other colleagues.”

AbbeyAutoline’s partnership with JAM Card will see the insurance broker role out the JAM Card Friendly eLearning training throughout their branches. By completing this training organisations can make their workplaces more inclusive for individuals with invisible disabilities.

NOW Group is an award-winning social enterprise which supports people with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future and is the business partner of choice for those committed to neuro-inclusion.