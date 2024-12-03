Lewis Harrison (18) from Portadown has been supported by Triangle Housing Association to find a new role with retail giant The Range

A young Tandragee man is helping one of Northern Ireland’s leading charity consortiums celebrate a successful year-long partnership with The Range by sharing the story of his journey towards employment.

Lewis Harrison (18) from Portadown has been supported by Triangle Housing Association to find a new role with retail giant The Range. Previously a mechanic student at Southern Regional College, Lewis turned to Triangle when his circumstances changed, and he decided to shift his career plan.

Lewis Harrison (18) from Portadown has been supported by Triangle Housing Association to find a new role with retail giant The Range. Pictured with Norman Sterritt, Triangle Progression To Employment manager and Gerard Haughey, employment business development coordinator, Triangle

Triangle Housing Association is the lead partner of Northern Ireland-based charity consortium, Prosper. The Prosper consortium is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and brings together five charities across the country; Triangle Housing Association, Access Employment Limited, Appleby Trust, CAN (Compass Advocacy Network Ltd), and Stepping Stones NI with the aim of tackling economic inactivity and helping individuals to overcome employment barriers.

Northern Ireland, with an economic inactivity rate of 28%, is currently grappling with one of the highest unemployment rates in the UK (avg. 22%).

Triangle’s commitment to transforming lives through employment support is yielding incredible results. In its first year of collaborating with The Range stores in Belfast and Portadown, the charity’s “Progression to Employment Service” initiative has assisted 50 economically inactive individuals in finding meaningful work.

The initiative has played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of individuals like Lewis, who has managed to overcome employment barriers and go on to shine at The Range in Portadown.

“Before Triangle supported me, I was shy, and I found it challenging to engage in conversation,” Lewis said. “The support I received from Triangle boosted my confidence, and now I can hold a conversation. I don’t get nervous chatting to people, which is an important skill for my role at The Range.”

Lewis took part in Triangle’s Progression to Employment Service: “Accelerate Into Employment Academy”, where he received accredited training, interview preparation, and job-readiness skills.

The impact of the programme extends beyond just employment – it builds self-esteem and enhances communication, empowering individuals like Lewis to thrive in their new roles and life in general.

Thanks to the skills coaching provided by Triangle’s Accelerate Into Employment Academy, Lewis found success not only in securing employment but also in personal growth.

“Triangle gave me job interview coaching which really helped during the interview process for my role. It meant I felt more prepared,” Lewis continued. “I was proud when I got the call to say I’d got the job.”

Triangle’s commitment doesn’t end at job placement. Each new hire benefits from a wrap-around in-work support package, provided by Triangle’s dedicated employment officers. Regular check-ins and support sessions help ensure both participants and employers experience a smooth transition and continued success.

“Since starting at The Range, I know if I need anything I can reach out to Triangle,” Lewis added. “I can give them a call or send a message, and they’ll help me with whatever I need.”

Employees like Lewis are not the only beneficiaries from this innovative programme. The Range has gained a dedicated and growing talent pool, as well as support in navigating traditional recruitment challenges.

Tanya Galway, store manager at The Range in Belfast, continued: “People from all walks of life have been given opportunities at The Range thanks to Triangle. This creates more diverse teams for us, as people develop friendships with people who wouldn’t normally be in their circles. It makes for a strong team and a great work environment.

“I can’t stress enough how effortless Triangle makes our recruitment process. We keep coming back to Triangle to find team members because the people we’ve hired through them have been great assets to our teams and are only getting better in their roles the longer they’re with us.”

Norman Sterritt, Triangle Progression To Employment manager, added: “Our partnership with The Range has been truly transformative. Together, we've supported 50 individuals from economically inactive backgrounds to find meaningful employment, and Lewis’s story is a shining example of what can be achieved. Seeing Lewis gain confidence and take proud steps forward in his career is exactly why we do what we do. This collaboration proves that with the right support and opportunities, lives can be changed for the better.”