Saint-Gobain acquires Kilwaughter Minerals to strengthen sustainable construction solutions in the UK and Ireland

Global construction materials leader Saint-Gobain has completed its acquisition of Larne’s Kilwaughter Minerals, a prominent UK and Ireland-based provider of façade mortars and external wall insulation (EWI) systems.

The acquisition follows a binding agreement announced in October and has now successfully passed the regulatory approval process, officially integrating Kilwaughter into the Saint-Gobain group.

Kilwaughter, known for its well-established brands K Rend and K Systems, offers a wide range of products designed for the building envelope, including high-performance renders, façade mortars, external coatings, and innovative EWI systems. This acquisition significantly enhances Saint-Gobain's capabilities in delivering light, sustainable construction solutions for both new builds and renovation projects.

Kilwaughter operates a manufacturing facility and limestone quarry near Larne and employs about 200 people. The business also operates three distribution centres in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and England.

Mike Chaldecott, CEO Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland, explained: “We’re pleased to complete the acquisition of The Kilwaughter Group. The business is a great fit for with Saint-Gobain and will provide us with an even greater range and capacity to provide our customers with lightweight construction solutions for lightweight building façades and envelopes that make buildings better for occupants and the planet.

"The K Rend and K Systems brands are strong, well respected brands and the businesses focus on technical expertise and quality is fully aligned to Saint-Gobain”

