Larne's Kilwaughter Minerals acquired by global leader Saint-Gobain for undisclosed sum
Northern Ireland quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals Limited is to become part of the multi-national Saint-Gobain group are they reached a binding agreement.
As per normal process, the acquisition has been forwarded to the Competition and Markets Authority with closing of the transaction expected in the first half 2025.
Saint-Gobain is a global leader in the design and manufacture of solutions for the construction industry and employs 160,000 people across 76 countries globally. It has a wide-ranging portfolio of lightweight construction solutions for building facades and envelopes, with its emphasis on making buildings better for occupants and the planet.
Kilwaughter has its headquarters at its limestone quarry in Larne from where it serves its construction and agriculture customers throughout the UK and Ireland, with distribution centres in Glasgow, Cork and St Helens.
Known for leading brands K Rend, K Systems and Kilwaughter Lime, the company has delivered continued success in recent years, with a clear strategy centred around outstanding customer service and innovative products. To year end (April 2024), Kilwaughter generated revenues of circa £50m and has over 200 employees.
Gary Wilmot, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “We’re excited with the opportunity to join the Saint-Gobain group and continue Kilwaughter’s ambitious growth journey.
“Kilwaughter has a rich company culture and heritage, and our focus remains on delivering a leading customer experience, underpinned by our trusted brands. We look forward to the added synergy that Saint-Gobain will undoubtedly bring and sharing our passion for innovation, quality and excellence.
“We see the alignment of the vision and values between both companies as a strong building block for our teams and customers.”
As stated above, the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
