Co. Down-based construction firm Graham earns top spot for its comprehensive approach to inclusion and diversity

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has achieved the No. 1 spot in the Top 100 Inclusive UK Employers Index 2024, earning the prestigious titles of Organisation of the Year and Construction Company of the Year.

This milestone marks a significant ascent for the Hillsborough-based firm, rising from 41st place in its debut year to 29th in 2023 and now securing the top position in 2024.

Solat Chaudhry, chief executive at the National Centre for Diversity, commended Graham, said: “I send my warmest congratulations to Graham on successfully reaching No. 1 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive UK Employers Index 2024.

"The inspiring organisations that make the Top 100 demonstrate excellent levels of employee retention and recruitment, clearly valuing and respecting their people. Being recognised by peers for fairness in the workplace is hugely motivational.”

The Top 100 Inclusive UK Employers Index highlights organisations that excel in fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion, and engagement (FREDIE). The rankings are derived from employee feedback gathered during the Investors in Diversity accreditation process, with results benchmarked using an independent algorithm.

At the core of Graham’s success is its dedication to a robust fairness, inclusion, and respect (FIR) action plan, which tackles underrepresentation and creates an inclusive workplace. Key initiatives include clear and actionable policies, awareness campaigns, employee network groups and effective communications strategies.

Andrew Bill, Graham Group chief executive officer is delighted with the top spot

Speaking about topping the Index, Andrew Bill, CEO of Graham, explained: “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Graham, we believe that fostering an inclusive and supportive environment is not just the right thing to do, but it also drives innovation and success.

"We are committed to continuing our journey towards greater diversity and inclusion, ensuring that every employee feels valued and empowered.”

Graham’s ongoing focus on FIR principles is part of its broader legacy of excellence, having also earned Investors in People (IIP) Platinum Accreditation and Gold Leaders in Diversity status.