Londonderry software firm Alchemy Technology Services reflects on their dedication to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered

Londonderry software firm Alchemy Technology Services is proud to announce that it has achieved the Silver Diversity Mark Accreditation, moving from Bronze, reflecting the company’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered.

The Silver Diversity Mark is awarded to organisations demonstrating significant progress in advancing diversity and inclusion across their workforce. This prestigious accreditation recognises Alchemy’s measurable achievements in promoting gender balance, supporting underrepresented groups, and creating equal opportunities for all employees.

Key Milestones Leading to the Silver Accreditation:

Enhanced Gender Diversity: Alchemy increased its female workforce, with women now representing almost half of senior positions and graduate intake in 2024.

Implementation of the ‘Inclusion at Alchemy’ Strategy: Developed with employee input, a comprehensive strategy outlining specific, measurable goals to foster an inclusive culture.

Support for LGBTQ+ and Neurodiverse Communities: Launched initiatives to raise awareness and promote allyship, created supportive networks, and set targets to better support these communities within the workplace.

Community Engagement: Actively collaborated with schools and organisations to empower women in technology and champion careers in the tech industry for the next generation.

Erin McFeely, head of Strategic Initiatives, said: “Achieving the Silver Diversity Mark is a significant milestone for us at Alchemy. It underscores our commitment to creating a workplace culture in which every individual can thrive and succeed by being their authentic selves.

“Employee empowerment and engagement is central to our approach to inclusivity and this accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our whole team to fostering an inclusive culture. We are excited to build on this momentum as we set our sights on even more ambitious diversity goals for the future.”

Ryan Roberts, head of Alchemy Community & Allies, explained: “We are incredibly proud to achieve the Silver Diversity Mark Accreditation, a significant recognition of our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and diversity. This achievement reflects our continued efforts to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. We are excited to keep growing, learning, and creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered, and able to thrive.”

Christine White, director, Diversity Mark, added: “Congratulations to Alchemy Technology Services on achieving the Silver Diversity Mark Accreditation. This milestone reflects their continued commitment to fostering a truly inclusive and diverse workplace. From enhancing gender diversity and supporting underrepresented groups to cultivating a culture of allyship and collaboration, Alchemy sets a powerful example for organisations in their sector and beyond.

“We are excited to see how their journey unfolds, inspiring others within the Diversity Mark community and, more widely, to learn from their best practices, harnessing a collective approach to drive meaningful change. This achievement is a testament to their leadership and dedication, and we look forward to celebrating their future successes as they advance toward even greater inclusion and diversity.”

Alignment with Alchemy London Market Alchemy London Market, the company’s London-based operations, shares this achievement and commitment. By embracing the ’Inclusion at Alchemy’ strategy, both the Londonderry and London teams are united to promote diversity and

inclusion across all operations.

Building on achieving the Silver Diversity Mark, Alchemy has set clear actions and targets for the coming year. The company will continue to focus on:

Further Increasing Gender Balance: Striving for more female representation at all levels.

Advancing LGBTQ+ Inclusion: Implementing initiatives that support LGBTQ+ employees and promote allyship.