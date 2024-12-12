Co-founding the company in 2015, Portglenone’s Dr. Jason McKeown made the successful transition from medical doctor to CEO of Neurovalens, combining his passion for improving people’s lives with his knowledge of neuroscience and technology

Chief executive officer of Neurovalens in Belfast, Dr. Jason McKeown has been appointed as a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine in California.

Neurovalens, medical technology manufacturer in Belfast is a global leader in neurotechnology. The company’s Modius technology is FDA-cleared as a non-invasive, drug-free medical device. It enhances health by using low-level electrical signals that stimulate the vestibular nerve in the brain to regulate key functions like sleep, stress, and overall mental health.

After co-founding the company in 2015, Jason from Portglenone has made the successful transition from medical doctor to CEO of Neurovalens, combining his passion for improving people’s lives with his knowledge of neuroscience and technology. He also holds a Visiting Professor appointment with the School of Medicine at Ulster University.

A Visiting Scholar at Stanford is a scholar established in his or her field who holds a Ph.D. or is considered a field expert and visits the university from an outside institution or organisation. Visiting Scholars must be recommended by a faculty member in the School for approval by the Area Committee and the Deans. Only a limited number of appointments are available for the position of Visiting Scholar each year, making the position a prestigious appointment.

Jason McKeown, M.D., CEO of Neurovalens said: “I am delighted to have been awarded this position by Stanford Medicine and look forward to sharing my experience of developing our innovative, non-invasive treatment and the commercial knowledge I’ve gained through bringing our technology to the market as a product.”

Vivek Buch, M.D., assistant professor of Neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine, explained: “We look forward to working with Dr. McKeown as one of our Visiting Scholars and utilising the skills and expertise that he will bring to the benefit of our university.

“The knowledge, experience and perspective of our Visiting Scholars and their allotment of time and effort are highly valued in our academic programs at Stanford Medicine. My Surgical Innovation & Machine Interfacing (SIMI) Laboratory hosts Visiting Scholars to advise regulatory, product, scientific, and translational aspects of our research. Our emphasis lies not only on groundbreaking innovation but also on the perseverance required to build transformative solutions from the ground up—a quality Dr. McKeown has exemplified. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our mission.”

Jay Park, M.D., Postdoctoral Scholar in Neurosurgery at Stanford Medicine, added: “Dr. Buch and I co-established the SIMI Lab with the vision of bridging the gap between innovative research and its application in Neurosurgery, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

“As our Visiting Scholar, Dr. McKeown will bring his expertise to our Telehealth project, which focuses on enhancing access to neurological and neurosurgical care. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with him and learn from his experience.”