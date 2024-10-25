Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland distillery has quickly made waves in the design and engineering world for its innovative blend of historic preservation and leading edge construction

McConnell’s Distillery, which opened this year on the grounds of the historic Crumlin Road Gaol in north Belfast, has quickly made waves in the design and engineering world for its innovative blend of historic preservation and leading edge construction.

Adding to its growing list of accolades, McConnell’s Distillery recently won the 2024 CEF Award for Restoration Project of the Year, recognising the outstanding work of building contractors Felix O’Hare. The restoration of the Grade A listed building, originally constructed in the mid-1800s and left derelict since the 1990s, required strict regulatory compliance and a highly innovative approach to preserve its historic features while adapting the space for a modern distillery.

The distillery also garnered recognition at the 2024 Fit Out Awards, winning the Fit Out Project of the Year award in the Tourism & Leisure category. Like Architects who led the project’s design, were praised for seamlessly blending the old with the new, highlighting the building’s original features while creating an impressive visitor experience that promotes tourism in the region.

Further cementing its status as an iconic Belfast landmark, McConnell’s Distillery became the first building in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted for the prestigious Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE) Awards, joining 30 of the world’s most groundbreaking and innovative projects, such as the Olympics Aquatic Centre in Paris and the Tibetan Art Museum in China. Previous winners have included the Sydney Opera House and the Pompidou Centre.

The IStructE judges praised the structure designed by Hillborough-based Design ID, as “an ambitious reuse and transformation project that goes well beyond typical restoration”.

McConnell's Distillery puts Northern Ireland on global stage for design and engineering excellence. Credit to building contractors Felix O'Hare

John Kelly, CEO of Belfast Distillery Company, welcomed the recognition of the achievements of all those involved in the design and construction of McConnell’s Distillery.

“We are incredibly proud to see McConnell’s Distillery being recognised on such prestigious platforms. To have a building in North Belfast, which has undergone such significant regeneration, now celebrated alongside global landmarks is very exciting. These achievements not only showcase the dedication and expertise of the professionals involved but also highlight the broader economic and cultural regeneration happening across Belfast.