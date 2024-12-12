AG, a leading manufacturer of low-carbon paving and building products, has reinforced its leadership in sustainable construction by securing Platinum status – the highest accolade – for the second consecutive year in the Business in the Community’s (BITC) annual NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

This prestigious survey recognises companies that excel in minimising their environmental impact and highlights those who successfully embed sustainable practices into their corporate strategies, driving meaningful environmental improvements year after year.

A third-generation, family-owned business, AG has consistently led the way in sustainability within the manufacturing sector. Recently, the company was honoured as Sustainable Manufacturing Business of the Year at the Business Eye Sustainability Awards and Green Exporter of the Year at the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards.

Among 132 organisations from various sectors across Northern Ireland that participated in the survey, the company reported a notable 47.8% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its 2019 baseline—achieved despite the introduction of extended operational hours and the construction of a new £3 million factory to meet rising product demand.

In addition, over one-third of AG’s vehicle fleet is now electric, complementing its shift to manufacturing with 100% renewable energy, including biomethane sourced from a neighbouring farm, and utilising 100% recycled water. The company has also made significant strides in reducing its Scope 3 emissions since 2021, further reinforcing its commitment to a more sustainable future in construction.

To further its sustainability efforts, AG has recently enlisted Ulster Wildlife to drive its biodiversity plans and partnered with Sustain IQ, a leading ESG reporting platform, to monitor and enhance its sustainability performance across its operations.

At AG, sustainability is a core value that shapes both operations and leadership, influencing key decisions across the business. This commitment is evident in the company’s latest Values-Based Engagement Scores, where sustainability received an 83% rating from employees, highlighting its significance within the organisation.

This year, this focus on sustainability was further reinforced through CEO Stephen Acheson’s participation in the ScaleX™ Accelerator Programme, designed to support responsible business growth. Additionally, the leadership team engaged with &Evolve to foster a growth mindset and embed sustainability within the company’s long-term strategy.

AG’s Activ8 health and wellbeing programme, accredited at Level 3 under the "Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing" framework, has garnered widespread recognition throughout 2024. It received the “Wellbeing at Work” award at BITC’s Responsible Business Awards and the “Safer through Improvements in Health + Safety” award at the MPA Health + Safety Awards, highlighting AG’s holistic approach to sustainability by balancing environmental goals with a strong focus on employee health, wellbeing, and safety.