All hands on beck: preserving SS Nomadic as a key part of Titanic's legacy

A renovation project has begun to replace the decks of SS Nomadic.

SS Nomadic, the last remaining vessel of the White Star Line is currently undergoing a significant restoration project to replace its external timber decking. The renovations come as part of a joint effort by owners Maritime Belfast Trust and operators, Titanic Belfast Limited, to preserve and maintain the ship, which continues to be a vitally important part of Belfast’s maritime heritage.

Built in 1910-1911, alongside Titanic at the Harland and Wolff Shipyards in Belfast, SS Nomadic served as a tender for Titanic, carrying first and second-class passengers from the French port of Cherbourg. The ship went on to serve in both World Wars and later a restaurant and party venue in Paris before returning to Belfast in 2006 and being integrated as part of the Titanic Belfast experience in 2015.

The project is being supported by Consarc Conservation, who are overseeing the decking replacement. The work is being carried out by John Kearney Ltd Building & Marine Repair Service, a team of expert shipwrights with decades of experience. Using traditional deck-laying methods, they will carefully restore the deck, preserving the ship’s authenticity while maintaining the craftsmanship that defines its historic character.

Nomadic Decking

Renovations will be completed in stages, deck by deck to allow for the ship to stay open to visitors.

Kerrie Sweeney MBE, Chief Executive of Maritime Belfast Trust said “SS Nomadic is such an authentic part of Belfast’s maritime history and we are committed to preserving her now and for future generations to enjoy. The decking repairs and replacement is a significant investment by Maritime Belfast Trust and Titanic Belfast Limited and will take over four years to complete. Visitors will still have the opportunity to visit the ship during this time, and whilst some access will be restricted, the public will have this unique opportunity to observe traditional shipwrights in action”

Siobhan Lynch, Titanic Belfast Director of Operations said, “As the last remaining White Star Line vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship, SS Nomadic is the biggest Titanic artefact in the world and offers our visitors a unique and immersive experience. Through our Community Impact Fund, we are proud to support Maritime Belfast Trust in the ongoing conservation and restoration of this heritage ship. This ensures visitors get a real sense of authentic maritime history by being able to walk the decks and feel the same excitement of some of Titanic’s passengers, when they boarded SS Nomadic in Cherbourg back in 1912.”