Allstate NI introduces comprehensive ‘Safe Leave’ package for employees experiencing domestic crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The company is the first in Northern Ireland to seek bespoke training from Women’s Aid on the Safe Leave Act, preparing managers and designated champions to be ‘safe leave ready’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allstate NI has implemented its new Safe Leave support package available to any employee experiencing a domestic crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is the first in Northern Ireland to seek bespoke training from Women’s Aid on the Safe Leave Act, preparing managers and designated champions to be ‘safe leave ready’.

Allstate and Women’s Aid have worked collaboratively on a comprehensive support package for any staff member who needs it. To help protect and safeguard employees, Allstate NI will be offering a range of extra support measures, in addition to the 10 paid days leave as laid out in legislation passed by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Allstate NI Business Engagement Coordinator Bernadette Haughey, who has coordinated the company's new Safe Leave package, supported by Women's Aid NI

Business Engagement Coordinator Bernadette Haughey, who has been leading the new initiative at Allstate NI, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Allstate is offering an extensive support package, so if an employee presents themselves, they will be offered it.

“We’re going to offer a range of measures including additional security, a buddy system in work to other practical supports such as doorbell cameras or private hotel accommodation should they need it to help keep them safe at all times.

“Not all employees are in the office and we also need to think about what keeps them safe at home in that hybrid working environment and what we can do to make them safe in those instances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has already been approached to assist an employee in need, even before the Safe Leave support had been officially introduced.

Company-wide awareness training about Safe Leave is now taking place and a Safe Leave hub has been launched for all staff on their intranet where more information is available.

Sarah Mason, CEO, Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland said of Allstate’s Safe Leave support:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it may or may not happen in the workplace, Domestic Abuse has a significant impact on an individual and those around them. Therefore, it is important for workplaces to know how domestic abuse can impact their staff and how best to support them.

“Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland are proud to have worked closely with Allstate NI to implement policies and procedures that will provide real, effective support to those affected by domestic abuse.