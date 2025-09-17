Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald is pictured with Anne Beggs, chief commercial officer at Invest NI and Stephen McKeown, managing director of Allstate NI following the announcement of the companies £16m skills announcement

The investment positions Allstate NI at the forefront of the corporation’s global ‘Transformative Growth’ programme which will modernise its international technology operations and enhance digital capabilities

US based global software company Allstate Northern Ireland is investing £16 million to upskill and reskill its workforce in Londonderry and Belfast.

Welcoming the investment, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “With 1,700 employees in Belfast and Derry, Allstate plays a vital role in the north’s tech sector. This investment in skills strengthens the industry, supports local talent, and empowers its workforce to lead global digital innovation.

“Last year we launched a new Digital Skills Action Plan, which will help grow our buoyant digital sector, and in turn providing an increasing number of new and exciting good job opportunities.”

The company’s ‘Transformative Growth’ agenda includes implementing cutting-edge software development processes, agile working methods, AI and the development of management leadership skills.

Stephen McKeown, managing director of Allstate NI explained: “We’ve already invested £6.5 million in strengthening the digital skills of our staff over the last two years with Invest NI’s support. This unprecedented investment has already repaid us with the expertise needed to drive digital change.

“We’re committing a further £9.5 million over the next three years to ensure our Northern Ireland workforce stays at the forefront of global technology innovation, equipped with the right tools and future-ready skills to continue leading and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Allstate NI’s upskilling initiative offers extensive training opportunities across various disciplines, including full-stack software development, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data engineering. The company is also introducing new management development programmes to support leadership and technical career progression.

By investing in advanced skills and cutting-edge technologies, Allstate NI has evolved into a Digital Centre of Excellence developing smarter, faster and more impactful digital products that support customers and drive productivity,

Anne Beggs, chief commercial officer at Invest NI added: “The global insurance industry is evolving rapidly, and companies must adapt to remain competitive.

