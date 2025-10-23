Strategic appointment supports ICW’s continued UK growth and commitment to excellence in warranty and building control services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast-headquartered ICW Group has strengthened its UK operations with the appointment of Lloyd Williams as sales director UK, ICW Insurance Services.

A provider of A-rated structural warranties and building control services, ICW delivers a range of market-leading structural warranty insurance, including new home warranties, a 12-year affordable home warranty for social housing schemes, commercial warranties and high value cover for major projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, ICW provides building control services through ICW Building Control, which is a Registered Building Control Approver in England and Wales.

Belfast-headquartered ICW Group has strengthened its UK operations with the appointment of Lloyd Williams as sales director UK, ICW Insurance Services

With a focus on quality, speed, and customer service, ICW supports developers, contractors, and housing providers across the UK.

Lloyd brings over 13 years’ experience within the structural warranty market, specialising in new business development and managing key relationships with developers, contractors, housing associations, and brokers. Most recently, he served as sales manager for Checkmate, part of the Lockton Group prior to a recent buyout.

Throughout his career, Lloyd has successfully led teams to achieve strong market share and developed expertise across offsite manufacturing, surety bonds, and commercial insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his appointment, Lloyd said: “I’m excited to be joining ICW as sales director, a much-respected brand within the warranty market across the UK and Ireland.

"My focus is on leading and contributing to the continued growth and success of the business as we extend our market-leading services to developers, contractors and housing providers.”

Aaron McCarten, chief operating officer at ICW Group, added: “We are delighted to welcome Lloyd to the ICW team. His proven track record and

extensive experience within the structural warranty sector will be a huge asset to the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lloyd’s leadership and industry knowledge will play a key role in supporting our clients and driving the next phase of growth for ICW in the UK market.”

The expansion of the ICW team comes as the business takes on a number of significant new schemes and high value clients across the UK, highlighting ICW’s growing presence on major developments across the country and reinforces its reputation for excellence in servicing complex schemes.