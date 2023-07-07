ASG & Partners’ CEO has been named a Fellow of the IPA in this year’s 2023 IPA Summer Honours List following her instrumental work in accelerating the success of the ad agency business over the last 20 years.

Valerie was named a Fellow alongside some of the UK’s leading communication professionals who have demonstrated exceptional skills, knowledge and expertise in the field of advertising, as well as their leadership, innovation and contribution to the advancement of the profession.

Having joined ASG & Partners in 2010, Valerie became CEO in 2017 and has shown leadership and strategic direction skills assisting business growth and more recently overall company expansion through the launch of its employer marketing division, The Formula.

The highly experienced and award-winning marketer has experience in strategy development, consulting and execution within social, digital and traditional marketing disciplines across the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA. Her clients span a wide range of industries including retail, food and drink, hospitality, financial services, education, and travel and tourism.

Valerie said: “I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the IPA and am delighted to join an esteemed group of advertising professionals ranked as IPA Fellows. Having worked within the industry for over 20 years, it has been a real privilege to offer impactful strategic direction and creative solutions that have helped enhance and garner positive results for clients underpinned by the highest industry standards and best practice guidelines set by the IPA.

“As a Fellow of the IPA I will continue to act as a thought leader in the field of advertising and I intend to educate, empower and celebrate the next generation of advertising professionals as they embark on their journey in the industry.”

Tom Mott, director of membership, IPA added: “Valerie has been an active and engaged member of the IPA for a number of years, particularly during her time as IPA chair for Northern Ireland and a member of the IPA Council from 2019 to 2023.

Valerie Ludlow, chief executive officer at ASG & Partners, has received the highest industry accolade having been awarded an IPA (The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising) Fellowship. Valerie has been recognised for her commitment in setting up the IPA's Effectiveness Accreditation scheme and for her work in helping to develop a comprehensive communications toolkit for members