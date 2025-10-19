Motor industry veteran Norman Ballance honoured by Roadside Garages for six decades of service, innovation, and inspiration

In a social media post, the team explained: “This month we’re celebrating one of our treasured members of the Roadside Family – Norman Ballance! “At 78 years young, Norman is celebrating almost 60 years in the Northern Ireland motor trade. As one of the region’s most respected motor trade professionals, is remarkable career continues to inspire colleagues across the industry and here at Roadside (Garages) Limited. “Norman’s journey began in September 1968 with J.E. Coulter of Belfast, the main Ford dealership at the time. It was an era when salesmen not only sold cars but also the finer details - from wing mirrors to the latest radial tyres! His natural charm, deep product knowledge, and belief in doing right by every customer is what really set him apart. “Over the years Norman’s career has spanned a wide range of roles. He embraced the arrival of Peugeot and later Mazda in Northern Ireland, helping to introduce these now-familiar brands to local drivers. “His appointment as sales development manager for Volkswagen & Audi in 1987 marked a key milestone and was a role that saw him play a central part in separating Audi into its own standalone franchise, laying the foundation for the brand’s long-term success. “Known for his analytical mind as much as his experience, Norman developed a reputation as one of the trade’s finest statistical numerologists, using market data and registration trends to anticipate shifts long before others did. “After decades in corporate roles Norman returned to Coleraine to focus on family, spending more time with his wife Paula, their three daughters, and six grandchildren.