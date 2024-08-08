Award wins confirm growth ambitions for NI insurance firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prestige Insurance Holdings, a stalwart in the insurance sector with 51 years of trading, has had its strategic direction reaffirmed by recent award successes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of subsidiary companies of the Group were honoured at the recent British Insurance Awards 2024, with Prestige Underwriting being named MGA of the Year and AbbeyAutoline named Personal Lines Broker of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a second consecutive win for AbbeyAutoline, following their 2023 success as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in 2023 British Insurance Awards.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Shaw, said: “We have an ambitious strategy for growth and market expansion.

Trevor Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Insurance Holdings.

"These award wins validate our approach and demonstrate our ability to meet the evolving expectations of the market. Additionally, Prestige Underwriting has been announced as a finalist in the Insurance Age 2024 UK Broker Awards, nominated and voted on by brokers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accolades are testament to the Group's strategic approach and its subsidiaries' ability to meet and exceed customer expectations. Prestige Insurance Holdings is headquartered in Belfast but has a presence across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain and has a workforce of over 650 employees across the three geographical markets.

The Group remains committed to serving its communities and customers with unparalleled insurance expertise.