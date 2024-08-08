Award wins confirm growth ambitions for NI insurance firm

By Martin Cairns
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Prestige Insurance Holdings, a stalwart in the insurance sector with 51 years of trading, has had its strategic direction reaffirmed by recent award successes.

Two of subsidiary companies of the Group were honoured at the recent British Insurance Awards 2024, with Prestige Underwriting being named MGA of the Year and AbbeyAutoline named Personal Lines Broker of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was a second consecutive win for AbbeyAutoline, following their 2023 success as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in 2023 British Insurance Awards.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Shaw, said: “We have an ambitious strategy for growth and market expansion.

Trevor Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Insurance Holdings.Trevor Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Insurance Holdings.
Trevor Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Insurance Holdings.

"These award wins validate our approach and demonstrate our ability to meet the evolving expectations of the market. Additionally, Prestige Underwriting has been announced as a finalist in the Insurance Age 2024 UK Broker Awards, nominated and voted on by brokers."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accolades are testament to the Group's strategic approach and its subsidiaries' ability to meet and exceed customer expectations. Prestige Insurance Holdings is headquartered in Belfast but has a presence across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain and has a workforce of over 650 employees across the three geographical markets.

The Group remains committed to serving its communities and customers with unparalleled insurance expertise.

These achievements underscore Prestige Insurance Holdings' commitment to excellence and innovation in the insurance industry, paving the way for continued growth and success.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice