Back to the future: Northern Ireland Family Business Forum hears from daughter of John DeLorean
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The NI Family Business Forum is hosting its annual conference in Belfast where guests will hear from presenters including Kat DeLorean Seymour, daughter of John DeLorean.
Kat will be joining live from Detroit where she founded DNG Motors to preserve and honour her father’s legacy and automotive achievements.
She will also reveal how she’s building a new car to honour her father.
The conference, “How to Grow A Family Business” hosted by BBC’s Mark Simpson will present key themes with expert speakers, which look at opportunities for growth as well as stumbling blocks and evaluate alternatives to both succession and investment.
Presentations will include “How to grow your business by growing your reputation”, “Innovation and Investment to fuel business growth” and “How to engage a multi-generational workforce, presented by international leadership expert and ex CNN Anchor, Gina London.
The NI Family Business Forum is a joint initiative from Harbinson Mulholland Chartered Accountants and Ulster University Business School who will soon celebrate 10 years of connecting family businesses throughout Northern Ireland.
Places are exclusively reserved for family businesses only. The full programme of the event on October 15 is available here.
For more information, please contact Treena Clarke – [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.