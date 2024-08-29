Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kat DeLorean Seymour will be joining from Detroit where she founded DNG Motors to preserve and honour her father’s legacy and automotive achievements

The NI Family Business Forum is hosting its annual conference in Belfast where guests will hear from presenters including Kat DeLorean Seymour, daughter of John DeLorean.

Kat will be joining live from Detroit where she founded DNG Motors to preserve and honour her father’s legacy and automotive achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will also reveal how she’s building a new car to honour her father.

On October 15, the NI Family Business Forum hosts its annual conference in Belfast where guests will hear from presenters including Kat DeLorean Seymour, daughter of John DeLorean. Pictured are Darren McDowell and Ian Smyth with a DeLorean

The conference, “How to Grow A Family Business” hosted by BBC’s Mark Simpson will present key themes with expert speakers, which look at opportunities for growth as well as stumbling blocks and evaluate alternatives to both succession and investment.

Presentations will include “How to grow your business by growing your reputation”, “Innovation and Investment to fuel business growth” and “How to engage a multi-generational workforce, presented by international leadership expert and ex CNN Anchor, Gina London.

The NI Family Business Forum is a joint initiative from Harbinson Mulholland Chartered Accountants and Ulster University Business School who will soon celebrate 10 years of connecting family businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places are exclusively reserved for family businesses only. The full programme of the event on October 15 is available here.