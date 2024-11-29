Gilbert was crowned Trofeo Pirelli champion after winning the UK event following a thrilling final round of racing at Silverstone after a season-long battle with teammate Andrew

Belfast's Charles Hurst Ferrari has topped off a record-breaking season of success in the renowned Ferrari Challenge racing season, celebrating the stellar efforts of local racing enthusiasts Gilbert Yates and Andrew Morrow who powered their way to the top of the leaderboard in the latest UK series.

Gilbert was crowned Trofeo Pirelli champion after winning the UK event following a thrilling final round of racing at Silverstone after a season-long battle with teammate Andrew.

Since 2019, the prestigious single-marque motorsport Ferrari Challenge UK championship has been contested at some of the UK’s most iconic tracks, from Silverstone to Brands Hatch, and pits the wits of hundreds of drivers competing to win in this gripping, top-level challenge.

Celebrating its most successful season to date, Charles Hurst Ferrari marked the trophy-winning talents of Gilbert Yates and Andrew Morrow at a special open event in its state-of-the-art Ferrari showroom in Belfast.

This prestigious racing series, known for its intense competition and thrilling action, saw two of its valued clients take the track by storm, showcasing their skill, dedication and passion for Ferrari in a nail-biting finish.

Racing for Charles Hurst, championship leader Gilbert Yates clinched the Trofeo Pirelli title in the Ferrari Challenge UK, securing victory at Silverstone's final round to close off the season after setting a remarkable lap time of 2:04 minutes to claim pole position – just ahead of local teammate and defending champion Andrew Morrow who secured a stunning second place.

Jeff McCartney, Group operations director at Charles Hurst, congratulated the winning pair on their fresh success: “What Gilbert and Andrew have achieved in the latest Ferrari Challenge UK series is nothing short of incredible. This prestigious, high-octane racing series attracts the best drivers from across the UK and their victories highlight just what can be achieved with precision, performance and a real passion for the Ferrari brand.

“On behalf of Team Charles Hurst, we’re delighted for Gilbert and Andrew and congratulate them on their outstanding success and we look forward to supporting them further in 2025.”

A major backer of the Ferrari Challenge UK and European series, Charles Hurst is the official Ferrari dealer for the island of Ireland and backs participating clients to prepare and compete, delivering unrivalled expertise, advice and on-the-ground support.

Gilbert Yates, founder and managing director of Healthcare Ireland, who has been racing for several years, explained: “Winning at Silverstone is a big highlight of my year and I’m grateful for the support of Ferrari and Charles Hurst for getting behind me and powering me on. The ethos around Ferrari and the family environment is exceptional. Right across the series, from hospitality to management structure and development programmes, it really is on another level.

“Charles Hurst has been exceptional. It’s a real team and they make the difference. With world class service, a professional approach, delivering real resources and support - they sort it.”

Andrew Morrow, who only came to the Ferrari Challenge in 2022 before winning the UK title in 2023 and runner up in 2022, has also celebrated a European win in Hungary, added: “I’ve enjoyed plenty of highlights and I’m looking forward to progressing further in Europe. It’s been an incredible couple of years. Charles Hurst helped me get my first big break and they have played a huge role in my success, supporting me at every event and keeping my Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo in tip top condition and race-ready.

“We’ve all got to know one another well. It’s like one big family and I’m grateful for the support.”

Part of Charles Hurst Group, a Northern Ireland Top 100 company, Charles Hurst Ferrari is the only official Ferrari dealer on the island of Ireland, offering new and approved pre-owned Ferraris in its state-of-the-art showroom and service centre which is powered by an expertly Ferrari-trained local team.

