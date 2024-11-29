The stunning nautical themed 119 bedroom hotel, situated in the heart of Titanic Quarter, has been open since 2017, and this is the first time the accolade of 4 Star Lux Hotel of the Year has been bestowed upon the hotel

Titanic Hotel Belfast has added two prestigious Irish Hotel Awards to its trophy cabinet with awards for 4 Star Lux Hotel of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year in Ulster, bringing the total number of awards from the Irish Hotel Awards to six over the past three years.

The stunning nautical themed 119 bedroom hotel, situated in the heart of Titanic Quarter, has been open since 2017, and this is the first time the accolade of 4 Star Lux Hotel of the Year has been bestowed upon the hotel.

The Wolff Grill has won numerous restaurant awards in the past eight years but the title of Hotel Restaurant of the Year for 2024 comes on the back of a transition for the restaurant to serving a newly created more casual menu which has been well received by the most discerning of diners.

Speaking about the double recognition, Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “The team at Titanic Hotel Belfast consistently delivers and recognition like this from the Irish Hotel Awards solidifies our reputation and what I believe to be our rightful place at the forefront of tourism and hospitality at a local, national and international level.

“Being awarded the best luxury hotel in Ulster for the first time is particularly special as this award celebrates the uniqueness of Titanic Hotel Belfast and its distinct appeal. There is no other hotel that boasts such significant heritage on this island. The architecture, the accommodation and the history exuding from the hotel are just waiting to be explored and of which we are extremely proud. “As the dining out benchmark is continually being raised, I am very happy that we have won the title of Hotel Restaurant of the Year in Ulster as we know that the competition is tough and diners are being presented with so much choice.

“These awards reinforce our excellence in both luxury accommodation and dining.”

Shane Smith of NI Media presents Adrian McNally and Naomi Watson of Titanic Hotel Belfast with their Irish Hotel Awards for 4 Star Lux Hotel of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year in Ulster

Awarding Titanic Hotel Belfast with 4 Star Lux Hotel of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year in Ulster, Shane Smith, managing director of NI Media, explained: “The people who make the industry on this beautiful island are so hospitable and as Sir Isaac Newton said ‘If I have seen further it’s by standing on the shoulders of giants’.

"I want to turn that thought on its head with regard to the Irish Hospitality Industry. The general managers and directors of all the properties associated with the Irish Hotel Awards stand on the shoulders of the true giants of hospitality - from the kitchen porters to housekeeping, the warm welcome at reception and the can do attitude of each and every person in every department. They are the true giants and you stand on their shoulders!”

Titanic Hotel Belfast has recently launched its calendar of festive celebrations and you can enjoy your Christmas in one of Belfast’s most historic and iconic buildings.

