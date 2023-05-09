He joins the Belfast firm’s consulting team, which provides advice across the public, private and third sectors on organisational design and development, executive and people development, systems and process improvement, and organisational culture and behaviour.

Brian brings broad experience across multiple industries including food production, the tourism sector and aviation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, he worked as a people advisor with Flybe and has held positions with Tourism Northern Ireland and Moy Park. Brian studied Human Resource Management at Queen’s University Belfast and has focused on recruitment support, HR policy and procedure development and employee training throughout his career.

Brian’s appointment to the Baker Tilly Mooney Moore consulting department follows the appointment of Ryan Connor as Senior Management Consultant in June 2022.

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore works across Audit & Assurance, Business Services, Consulting, Taxation and Restructuring & Insolvency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consulting partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, Donal Laverty, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Brian to the consulting team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. Brian joins us at a busy but interesting time as businesses get to grips with the tight employment market, and continue to adapt to the ever-changing world of work. With experience working with large organisations in both the private and public sectors, Brian will add value to our consulting services at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore and I wish him every success going forward.”

Brian added: “I am thrilled to take up the position of HR consultant at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. In my career so far, I have been involved in the people development strategies of multiple large businesses and organisations and I look forward to putting this experience to use at a practice level with a range of interesting clients at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore.”