Ballyclare transport company joins Palletforce network to offer streamlined service for freight distribution
A transport company headquartered in Ballyclare has joined the Palletforce distribution network, providing it with a streamlined service for freight distribution across Ireland.
Woodside Logistics Group has become the latest member of the Palletforce express distribution network and will handle the network’s operations in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
With operational depots in Preston and Dublin, Woodside Logistics Group was established in 1967 by Robert and Ian Woodside. The group employs 670 staff and operates nearly 300 vehicles and 850 trailers across general haulage, car transportation, bulk powder and liquid logistics.
Simon Woodside, Woodside Distribution managing director, said: "Our expertise in handling freight crossing the Irish Sea and focus on simplifying the processes around customs clearance will provide Palletforce members with the confidence to offer a market-leading solution across Ireland, opening up new trade opportunities.
"We’ve invested in additional vehicles, extended our cross-dock facilities and recruited staff to bolster our customs clearance and customer service resource, and are excited by the opportunities it creates for us and the additional benefits it brings to our own customer base."
Mark Tapper, Palletforce chief executive,added: "Securing a market-leading freight transport business with the reputation, customer-centric approach and market expertise that Woodside Logistics Group possesses is an extremely important move to deliver the best possible solution for our members.
"This new partnership with Woodside allows us to further enhance the personal approach by improving depot communication, removing hassle and streamlining processes to enable greater trade."
