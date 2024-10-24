Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A striking new mural celebrating diversity and connectivity has been installed at the Holiday Inn on Great Victoria Street.

It has been commissioned by LQ BID and designed by renowned artist Aches, with the support of Daisy Chain Inc., a Belfast-based creative consultancy known for reimagining spaces.

The mural is 32 metres high and 14.5 metres wide, making it the largest by square footage on the island of Ireland. The concept celebrates the diversity of the local communities and the thousands of people who travel through the Linen Quarter each day, from residents to students to commuters, workers and tourists.

Aches, whose work has been featured globally in cities from Cape Town to Christchurch, specialises in contemporary large-scale murals and graffiti in a signature style that superpositions colours and frames, reflected in the Holiday Inn mural.

Aches said: “I’m grateful to have been asked to contribute to such a significant project in the heart of Belfast. The brief to celebrate diversity and create connection resonated with me, as these are universal themes that transcend place and time. I wanted to create something energetic to reflects the dynamic mix of people passing through the Linen Quarter which I believe has been achieved by the colour palette and overall style. I hope the people of Belfast enjoy it.”

The mural comes at a pivotal time following the recent opening of the £340m Belfast Grand Central Station – a transport hub expected to facilitate up to 20 million journeys annually.

Serving as a gateway to the Linen Quarter, Chris McCracken, managing director of LQ BID, noted how important it is to continue regenerating Great Victoria Street and surrounding communities.

He continued: “This mural is a vibrant addition to the Linen Quarter that beautifully captures the diverse audiences that travel through our district every day. It also demonstrates our commitment to Great Victoria Street. Set to welcome millions of people each year, we’re really proud to have worked with Holiday Inn and Aches to provide this striking backdrop – it’s a fantastic new focal point.”

Rajesh Rana, director of Andras Hotels and owner of the Holiday Inn, explained: “We are delighted to work with the local community in Sandy Row and Linen Quarter BID to showcase the strength and diversity of the area. This is an important and historic quarter of Belfast, and this wonderful new mural adds tells the story of the vibrancy of the area. The opening of Grand Central Station is a real opportunity for regeneration and it’s great to see tangible results starting to be delivered for the benefit of all those who live, work or visit this area.”

Chris added: “We’re also working closely with our partners across the city centre to restore the stretch once known as Belfast’s Golden Mile through our Great Expectations project. To date, with support from Belfast City Council, we’ve allocated £250k of Department for Communities funding to improvements that enhance the streetscape, supporting local businesses by encouraging increased footfall and long-term private sector investment. We directed an additional £128k to Bankmore Square in 2023 – an area that has now been transformed from an underutilised, forgotten asset into a vibrant outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.”

Initial work for the Great Expectations project began in March 2023, with several shopfronts including Fanum House, Hope Street carpark and Great Victoria Street, enhanced with animations of famous Linen Quarter landmarks - the Ulster Hall and the Crown Liquor Saloon.