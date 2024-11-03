From the lively high streets to the Fairhill and Tower Shopping Centre you’ll discover exceptional offers on fashion, homeware, gifts, great food, and stunning jewellery

This Thursday, November 7, from 9am to 9pm, Ballymena will host its Annual Discount Day!

This is your chance to take advantage of incredible savings throughout our vibrant town centre. This year, both local boutiques and national retailers will offer a fantastic array of deals for all shoppers.

From the lively high streets to the Fairhill Centre and Tower Centre, you’ll discover exceptional offers on fashion, homeware, gifts, great food, and stunning jewellery. With a delightful mix of independent shops and well-known brands, there’s something for everyone – perfect for treating yourself or finding that special gift for loved ones.

Visitors can enjoy free parking at Alexander Street Car Park, with proceeds supporting Stand Up to Cancer through the local cancer research shop. Additionally, there are accessible car parks throughout the town centre offering all-day parking from as little as £2.50, making your shopping experience even more convenient.

Whether you’re coming from nearby towns or embarking on a fun road trip, Ballymena is easily accessible by car, train, or bus. We encourage everyone to gather their friends and family for a day filled with shopping, dining, and community celebration!

Don’t forget to pick up a limited-edition Ballymena tote bag from the Ballymena BID team at the Harmony Hub (Bandstand) starting at 9am —available while stocks last! Enjoy live music throughout the day, courtesy of The Music Rooms, adding to the lively atmosphere of the event.

Ballymena Discount Day is not just about shopping; it’s a celebration of community spirit and the remarkable businesses that contribute to our town’s vibrancy. With both local and national stores participating, this is a wonderful opportunity to support our economy while enjoying great savings.

For more details on participating stores and exclusive offers, visit Ballymena Means on social media or www.ballymenameans.com from 6pm on Saturday, November 2.