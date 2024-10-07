Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bathshack has announced an investment of over £250,000 in new premises in Belfast and Armagh, following a successful period of growth

Bathroom retailer Bathshack has announced an investment of over £250,000 in two new premises located on the Shore Road in Belfast and Armagh City, following a successful period of growth.

The investment was supported by Danske Bank and has led the business employing eight new members of staff.

The 3,000 sq ft showroom on the Shore Road will become a new outlet for Bathshack’s subsidiary brand, Tileshack. Bathshack acquired the assets of Hutton Tiles, a well-established tile supplier who were based at Shore Road for over 25 years.

Peter Dunlop, managing director of Bathshack with Paula Owens, senior business manager at Danske Bank at Bathshack’s new Shore Road showroom

The opening of the Shore Road store will be followed by the opening of a 5,500 sq ft Bathshack showroom in Armagh.

The latest investment brings the company’s total number of showrooms across the island of Ireland to ten. Bathshack currently operates sites in Ballymena, Belfast (Dargan and Boucher Road), Cork, Dublin, Lisburn, Coleraine and Antrim.

To assist with its growth plans, the company has availed of financial support from Danske Bank, which has been used to finance the new showrooms.

Bathshack plans to open a further new showroom before the end of 2024 in Galway, expanding further into the Republic of Ireland.

Established in 2009 by Ballymena man Peter Dunlop, Bathshack prides itself on providing high quality designer bathrooms at affordable prices.

Peter Dunlop, managing director of Bathshack, said: “Tiles are fast becoming one of our most exciting product categories and this is an area where we’re seeing major growth.

"The support we have received from Danske Bank has been instrumental to the growth of Bathshack, allowing us to grow the business with confidence and offer a wider range of items to our customers, with the opening of the Tileshack showroom.

“As with any large investment, plans often change throughout the process but Danske Bank has provided unwavering and reliable support for both our current and future business investment plans.”