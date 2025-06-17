Belfast 20-storey £65m student housing block set for green light - despite provincewide body's fear summer room rent plan could hurt hotels

A hotels body fears the tourism sector will be hurt by plans to rent out up to half of the 895 rooms as short-term lets when students aren't there.

A huge block bringing almost 900 student beds to a prominent location in the heart of Belfast is due to be passed by planners – despite a hotels body decrying ideas of renting up to half of them out during the summer season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £65m scheme will see a disused office block on the capital city’s Corporation Street, close to landmarks Albert Clock and Custom House Square, transformed into a new building that, at its highest, will stretch 20 storeys into the sky.

It’s been backed by Belfast’s Chamber of Commerce, Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster – but the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation has officially objected, as developers Elkstone Partners state up to half of its 895 rooms could be rented out as short-term AirBnB-style accommodation when students aren’t there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotels body argues that amounts to unfair competition and could hurt the city’s tourism sector, as it would coincide with the prime summer months.

The existing 39 Corporation Street, a disused office building.

Yet planners at Belfast City Council have recommended the full scheme be given a green light at a meeting tonight (17th), including plans to have hundreds of rooms as short-term lets.

The project will see 39 Corporation Street, a disused 42,000 square foot office building that opened in 1991, replaced with the massive student block.

However, the hotels federation queries whether Belfast needs such a huge amount of student accommodation at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city’s had a boom in constructing housing blocks for students over the past few years, driven by the Ulster University’s massive expansion of its campus there.

At its highest, the building will be a towering 20 storeys tall.

According to the federation, before 2016 the capital had less than 2,000 student beds; now, Belfast has more than 8,000 with at least another 2,000 either under construction or seeking planning approval.

States the federation: “The exponential rise in this type of accommodation has given rise to concerns whether the current level [student housing] businesses can trade in a sustainable manner in the city within the market.

“We believe that an extensive study should be undertaken by the council to ascertain the current needs, further requirements and opportunities within the market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The federation also states it “objects in the strongest possible terms” to the idea of up to half the rooms becoming available as AirBnB-style short-term lets.

A CGI vision of the 900-bed student housing block.

“This proposal risks undermining the regulated hotel sector and distorting a market already under significant pressure from unregulated short-term let providers,” it says.

“Hotels in Belfast are required to meet strict legal standards for fire safety, hygiene, accessibility, staffing, VAT, business rates, and certification by Tourism NI. By contrast, [student housing operations] converted for tourism during summer are not bound by equivalent regulations, creating an unbalanced and inequitable market environment.

“We urge Belfast City Council to reject the short-term let component of this application and to develop a clear, enforceable framework to ensure that all tourist accommodation meets consistent and fair standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planners say the short-term let move is consistent with similar permissions elsewhere in the city, and “would ensure that effective use is made of the building outside term time and is considered acceptable”.