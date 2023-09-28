Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashleigh Mooney and Emma George joined the practice’s Graduate Training Programme in 2019, working to deliver audit and accounting services while completing their qualifications with Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Having worked in the accounting department of a Belfast school, Ciaran Hughes joined Baker Tilly Mooney Moore in 2018. Already qualified with accounting technicians Ireland, he went on to achieve accreditation by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants with the support of Baker Tilly Mooney Moore.

Ashleigh, Emma, and Ciaran were promoted to assistant manager level in September 2023, working within the audit and assurance team to support clients by assessing and managing risk areas to identify areas for operational improvement.

Joanne Small, audit and assurance partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, said: “This group of promotions reflects the first-class service Ashleigh, Ciaran and Emma have delivered throughout their time in the audit team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. From completing their qualifications to increasing their responsibilities on client assignments, all three have demonstrated a commitment to their own professional development. It gives us great pleasure to watch Ashleigh, Ciaran and Emma continue to progress within the firm as they build relationships with clients and deliver trusted business advice.”