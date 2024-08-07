Belfast City Airport has retained its ‘very good’ rating for accessibility following the publication of an annual report conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Belfast City Airport has retained its ‘very good’ rating, the highest available, for accessibility following the publication of an annual report conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The report, which ranks airports across the UK on how they ensure disabled and less mobile passengers have the same opportunities for air travel as others, marks the seventh consecutive year that Belfast City Airport has achieved the accolade.

Commenting on the achievement, Mark Beattie, chief operations officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “The safety and comfort of our passengers is a top priority at Belfast City Airport and this rating is testament to the commitment of our staff to delivering an experience that exceeds expectations for all.

“We have implemented a number of innovative initiatives designed to help our passengers feel safe and secure, including our extremely popular ‘try before you fly’ Autism in the Air programme, which sees a number of families attend the airport for a familiarisation visit ahead of the busy summer period.

“Our strong relationships with local disability groups represented at our Accessibility Forum help us to understand how to effectively meet our passengers’ needs, and we hold regular training sessions with our Special Assistance team, security personnel, and the wider airport community to continually improve our service.

“At Belfast City Airport, we are proud of our ability to deliver a fly through experience for all passengers and look forward to continuing this record of success long in to the future.”

In addition to its one-of-a-kind Autism in the Air programme, Belfast City Airport has invested in a wide variety of solutions to ensure each passenger has a stress-free and comfortable journey.

Feedback from Belfast City Airport’s Accessibility Forum led to improvements of its dedicated area in the Departures Lounge, including its location, the introduction of different forms of seating, and the clarity and lowering of flight information screens.