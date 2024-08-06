The company proposing to install floating wind turbines in the Irish Sea welcomes the newly formed state-owned energy company

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Channel Wind, the company proposing to install floating wind turbines in the Irish Sea, has welcomed the establishment of Great British Energy which it describes as a pivotal moment in the Northern Ireland’s journey towards a sustainable and secure energy future.

North Channel Wind director Niamh Kenny says the newly formed state-owned energy company marks a significant milestone in Northern Ireland’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and enhancing energy independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kenny explained: “Our plan is to install up to 1GW of renewable capacity through the next generation of floating wind turbines, positioned off the east coast of Co. Antrim.”

North Channel Wind project director Niamh Kenny

North Channel Wind says benefits from the significant planned investments in renewable energy and decarbonisation must prioritise Northern Ireland.

She continued: “Stormont can now ensure NI benefits from the GB Energy investment plans which will be worth £8.3bn over five years. NI should also be aiming for its share of the further £7.3bn committed to decarbonise heavy industry through the UK Infrastructure Bank.

“Other priorities include securing The Crown Estate leasing agreements for the seabed in the Irish Sea within the next two years and properly resourcing DAERA, DfE and DfI so as to reach decisions on permits and planning in good time, otherwise deadlines currently set for 80% renewables in Northern Ireland by 2030 will slip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floating turbines now operational in the Mediterranean

According to officials North Channel Wind has made good progress so far in terms of consulting with coastal communities and the fishing sector and expects the completion of its two-year bird and mammal surveys in September.

“With a potential installed capacity of 1GW, North Channel Wind could generate clean, renewable electricity equivalent to the needs of more than half of Northern Ireland’s homes and businesses,” she added.