Belfast airport sets sail with Royal Caribbean charter flights for summer 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Belfast City Airport has officially commenced its highly anticipated charter services to Barcelona and Bologna with Royal Caribbean International.
This enhanced flight service provides Belfast City Airport’s passengers with direct routes to Barcelona and Bologna, enabling seamless connections to set sail on Oasis and Explorer of the Seas this summer.
With simplified travel arrangements, travellers can now enjoy a more effortless holiday experience.
Jennifer Callister, head of Ireland sales, Royal Caribbean, said: "We are excited to launch of these two eagerly awaited charter services from Belfast City Airport.
"As part of our commitment to making Royal Caribbean holidays as accessible as possible, chartering services with trusted airport partners is one of the most effective ways to ensure passengers enjoy a straightforward journey.
"Our excellent partnership with the Belfast City Airport team, coupled with our shared commitment to delivering the best possible passenger experience, has made this latest launch especially exciting for all involved, including our inaugural passengers."
Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager, added: “Building on the triumph of the 2023 summer service to Bologna, Belfast City Airport and Royal Caribbean have worked together to ensure its return this summer, as well introducing a new service to Barcelona.
“We look forward to welcoming passengers aboard these charter flights throughout the summer season, who can guarantee their journey will be off to the best start with our prime location, only five minutes from Belfast city centre.”
Belfast City Airport was recently confirmed as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for 2023 and was also recognised at the prestigious Routes Europe 2024 Awards, designed to celebrate excellence in aviation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.