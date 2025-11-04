Belfast Christmas market: Opening date revealed for the popular family festive venue

Shoppers and traders alike make the most of the Christmas market at Belfast City hall last year

Belfast Christmas market in Belfast City Hall grounds is set to open on November 15.

According to information on Belfast Christmas Market from Belfast City Council the market will offer ‘over 100 international and local traders’ and a ‘delightful array of quality Christmas fayre, handcrafted goods, and bespoke artisan products’.

It adds that set against the magnificent backdrop of Belfast City Hall, the market is an ideal destination for coach parties, day-trippers, and city shoppers, offering the perfect place to tick off your holiday shopping list. And entry is free.

‘Treat yourself to a sizzling Bratwurst sausage, sip a warming mug of Glühwein, or indulge in Italian chocolates and specialty cheeses from around the globe,’ it adds.

‘Relax at the outdoor festive food court, soak in the magical atmosphere, and watch the world go by in true Christmas spirit’.

The post adds that ‘Belfast Christmas Market has something for everyone, including children’ and you can ‘enjoy a bird's eye view of the market from the top of the vintage helter-skelter or enjoy a joyful spin on the traditional carousel’.

And the Belfast Christmas Market opening hours are that is it open ‘on Saturday 15 November at 12 noon and will close on Monday 22 December 2025 at 6pm’.

You can visit the market on: