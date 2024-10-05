Belfast City airport warns passengers about traffic delays to get there due to the closure of the Sydenham bypass

The Sydenham bypass looking towards Bangor. The citybound carriageway, on the right of this image, will be closed entirely from last night (Friday) until early on Monday. Image from Google

​Belfast City Airport has warned passengers to allow extra time to get there due to the partial closure of the Sydenham bypass.

​The dual carriageway, which is one of the busiest roads in Northern Ireland, is undergoing resurfacing work. It has direct access to and from the airport.

The work has been ongoing for more than a week but has mostly been carried out overnight or on Sundays. This weekend, however, the citybound carriageway will be closed entirely from last night until early on Monday.

The airport said on its website: “Those travelling to and from Belfast City Airport during these times are advised to leave additional time for their journey."

It added: “The work along the citybound lanes, between Tillysburn junction and the start of the M3, is scheduled to be completed over five months with the majority of the work expected to be undertaken under a series of overnight and weekend closures."

Until November 27, citybound closure will be in place each weeknight 10pm to 6am the next day; Each weekend 10pm Friday to 6am Monday.