Belfast distribution service firm, SHS Group has announced that Arthur Richmond, the group’s chief operating and financial officer, has been appointed group chief executive officer.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the group as Arthur brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role.

The SHS Group is a dynamic brand owner and service provider within the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, with a turnover of over £640 million and 1,200 employees working across seven operating divisions.

Arthur will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of SHS Group and driving the company's continued growth and profitability. Arthur replaces Elaine Birchall who stepped down earlier this month.

Discussing Arthur’s new appointment, Karen Salters, SHS Group chair, said: “Arthur has been an integral part of SHS Group for over 25 years. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in driving the company's success, demonstrating exceptional business acumen and a deep understanding of the industry.

“In his previous position Arthur supported the Group CEO with responsibility for all Finance functions, IS services and a number of our Divisions. A member of the Group and various Divisional Boards, Arthur also directed the Group’s M&A strategy and worked with Group Divisions to evolve and implement their corporate strategies.

“Arthur is a member of the IoD and a director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA). An advocate for good governance, he remains steadfast in his commitment to minimising our environmental impact and fostering positive community engagement.”

Arthur Richmond, newly appointed group CEO, added: "I am honoured to step into the role and I look forward to leading SHS Group into the next phase of success. Our industry is constantly evolving, and it presents both challenges and significant opportunities. I am confident in our ability to navigate these changes and continue to deliver solid results.