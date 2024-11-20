Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entrepreneur Sarah McKegney has won the Belfast heat of Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch for her business Percy & Pop, earning a place in the grand final tomorrow.

Sarah was awarded £1,000 for her success and will now be in with a chance of taking home £5,000 in investment for her business idea in the competition, organised by Go Succeed, the government-backed business support service.

Percy & Pop specialises in plastic-free solid hair products specifically formulated for children drawing from Sarah’s own experience as a mum.

To earn a place in the final, Sarah made the ‘ultimate pitch’ to a panel of judges from across the business and civic communities.

Belfast entrepreneur Sarah McKegney makes the winning ‘ultimate pitch’ to a panel of judges from across the business and civic communities

Other winners included Rachel Pedder whose business Wild Women of the Woods NI is a social enterprise which provides affordable camps and events for women in nature was chosen for the Impact Award.

Sinead Molloy won the local inclusive entrepreneurship category for her business Shevron Work Wear, and Brogán Brady was named the local ‘rising star’ for her business Instyl which makes low-calorie cocktail infusion bags.

Local heats have been taking place in each of Northern Ireland’s 11 council areas every week throughout October and November. The local winners will progress to this Thursday’s final which coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The public will also have their say as the 11 Ultimate Pitch finalists will also be in the running to win the ‘People’s Choice Award’ which gives them the chance to vote for their favourite pitch via Go Succeed’s social media channels.

Councillor Sammy Douglas, High Sheriff of Belfast, attended the event and congratulated Percy and Pop on their win.

"I am thrilled to see local entrepreneurs like Sarah and her company excel in the Go Succeed service and their Ultimate Pitch competition,” he said. “Belfast City Council is committed to fostering a vibrant, inclusive business environment that encourages innovation and growth.

“Initiatives like Go Succeed not only provide essential support to budding entrepreneurs but also inspire more people across our city to pursue their own unique ideas. We wish Sarah and all the finalists the very best of luck in the grand final.”

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16-25 year-old entrepreneur.

As well as the financial award, winners will receive a package of support including marketing and other business support services.

The final will take place in Innovation Factory, Belfast, tomorrow.